Walter Featherall died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was 77.

Born to Anthony and Wanda Featherall in Bayonne, Walter lived in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon for the past 50-plus years.

He served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War, then worked as a machinist for Generant in West Milford for 20 years, retiring in 2012.

He was the cherished cousin of Patricia Sullivan, Susan Kehoe, Ronald Featherall, and many other loving and caring cousins.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A funeral will begin at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon.