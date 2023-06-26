Walter Lapham

Walter Harry Lapham passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. He was 82.

Lapham was born on Nov. 29, 1940, in the Bronx to the late John and Eleanore (Olsen) Lapham.

He received his degree from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

On April 25, 1964, he married Marilyn Ehle Lapham. They started their family in Commack, Long Island. In 1976, they moved to Green Pond, N.J., their forever special place, where they raised their daughter, Jill, and son, David.

Lapham was a devoted husband, a very caring and loving father, and a very spiritual man who gave endlessly to all those he loved. He was active in his community, volunteering endless hours to help better the place they call home.

His passions were fishing on Green Pond, volunteering for his church and spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren, Emmi, Jack and Bryson.

Lapham is survived by his wife; Marilyn; his daughter, Jill, and her husband, John “JR”; his son, David, and his wife, Julie; his three grandchildren, Emmi (23), Jack (23) and Bryson (18); his brothers, John and Jim; and his sister, Genevieve.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 508 Green Pond Road, Rockaway. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Green Pond Yacht Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations to some of Lapham’s favorite charities may be made::

• HIGLIN (Highlands Glacial Lakes Initiative), P.O. Box 110, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438

• Green Pond First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 251, Newfoundland. NJ 07435

• Green Pond Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 86, Newfoundland, NJ 07435

Arrangements were entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, West Milford.