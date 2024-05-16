Walter Waksmundski Jr.

We are saddened to announce the passing of a cherished son, brother and friend, Walter R. Waksmundski Jr., on Saturday, May, 11, 2024. He was 64.

Born in Passaic on April 3, 1960, to Delores (nee Ament) and Walter R. Waksmundski Sr., he grew up in Oak Ridge and worked for more than 20 years for Fidelity Industries, the leading U.S. manufacturer of vinyl wall coverings as the plant foreman.

Walt loved music, attending concerts and watching movies, especially the classics. He could name the characters in movies, recite parts of their scripts and make you laugh.

He had a passion for fishing and enjoyed the outdoors.

He took pride in everything he did and worked hard for, especially his home. He loved to kick back and relax after a hard day’s work and take it all in.

Walt was straightforward and direct. His sense of humor could make anyone smile.

Walt loved his family and would make a point to tell them that he loved and appreciated them as often as possible. He had a huge heart and generously gave to multiple charities.

Walt loved hard and fully and will be sorely missed by every person who had the pleasure of meeting him.

Walt was predeceased by his father, Walter R. Waksmundski Sr., in 1986. He is survived by his loving mother, Delores; and his sisters, Donna Demarest and her husband Brian and Debra Paiva and her husband Raymond.

Walt’s departure comes as a great shock and is deeply felt by his family and friends who loved him. His time here was too short and he will be missed immeasurably.

Walt’s family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, with a memorial prayer service immediately following at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Milton First Aid Squad, 45 Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438, www.miltonfirstaidsquad.org; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org; or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8515, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate