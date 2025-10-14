Warren Colnaghi of Upper Greenwood Lake passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Oct. 2, 2025. He was 82.

He was born in Paterson on Sept. 17, 1943, to Victor and Josephine (Guglielmo) Colnaghi.

Warren proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967.

He worked for many years as a real estate investor.

Warren served on the board of trustees for the Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (nee Frost), and daughter Jennifer Kokinis.

He is survived by his grandson, Nicholas Kokinis; brother, Daniel Colnaghi and his wife Gloria of Florida; nephew, Jonathan Colnaghi of Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla.; son-in-law, John Kokinis of Park Slope, Brooklyn; brother-in-law, Vincent Lionel Frost of Miami; sisters-in-law, Mary Boughey of Sunrise, Fla., Sandra Cospel of Vernon, and Kathy Parrish and her husband Gary of Leesburg, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held Nov. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 113 Witte Road, Hewitt.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com