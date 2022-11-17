William Franklin Conlon Sr. returned to Father God at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He passed at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J. He was born June 16, 1929 in Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, N.J., to his mother Mary (English) Conlon and William Joseph Conlon. He worked for the state of New Jersey as a horticulturist for many years until his retirement at the age of 83. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army and Navy. But above all things, he loved the family he created.

He was survived by his five children William Franklin Conlon, Jr., and his wife Mary, Mary Anne Quaife and her husband Walter, Michael Conlon, Donald Conlon and his wife Lysa, and Dennis Conlon and his wife, Kerry. He was a beloved and devoted grandfather to his eleven grandchildren Joshua Conlon and his wife, Jessica, Jamiel Welkey and her husband George, Sean Conlon and his wife Jamie, Shane Conlon, Steven Quaife, Danielle Quaife, Mikey Conlon, Patrick Conlon, and Keith Conlon. Also survived by his four great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly, William Franklin Conlon IV, Mason Anthony Conlon, George Matthew Welkey, and Matthew Kehoe Conlon. Additionally survived by the love of his life Grace Bruce. He was predeceased by his five siblings Mary Jane Nolan, Judy Thompson, Betty Ann Smith, Craig Conlon, and Ken Conlon and his two grandchildren William Franklin Conlon III and Matthew J. Conlon. He prayed for the world every day and was a light in all of our lives. He was a kind, gentle, and patient man with a wonderful sense of humor. We are all honored to have known him, loved him, and been a part of his life. He will be deeply missed.Without prejudice, Free Born Bill.