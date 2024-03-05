William Royle

William Kidd Royle of Naples, Fla., died peacefully with his family by his side on Feb. 19, 2024. He was 74.

He lived a full life, always with a positive attitude and a smile on his face.

Bill was born in Brooklyn on May 28, 1949, to the late Mary Auwerda Royle and William K. Royle II.

He had an extraordinary childhood in Greenwood Lake. There was no shortage of boating, swimming, hunting and fishing. Over the years, he loved returning to the lake to see his sons, nieces and nephews enjoying the same activities as he did.

From a young age, Bill was interested in all types of vehicles, from go-karts to mini-bikes to boats and dune-buggies. His goal was always to make them go faster.

He embarked on a successful 38-year career at Ford Motor Co. in Detroit. He worked in sales and marketing and in the Fleet Department in both Ford and Lincoln Mercury Division.

During his time at Ford, he worked and lived in Teterboro, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit and Shanghai, China. His last assignment was in Shanghai before retiring. His work included visits to 10 countries. Bill embraced the culture wherever he was. His time overseas with Ford was a wonderful memory for him.

He spent his life as a husband, son, brother, cousin, father, grandfather and a truly loyal friend to many. He is deeply loved and will never be forgotten.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Roseann, and his sons, Christopher and Adam (Courtney). He also is survived by his sisters, Alison (Robert) and Mary Elizabeth (late husband Robert). John Royle (Sandra), Bill’s first cousin, was the brother he never had. One of the greatest joys of his life was his granddaughter, Vivian Collins Royle.

There will be a private family service and burial in New Jersey. A Celebration of Life will be held in Michigan at a later date.

Donations may be made to NCH Center for Philanthropy, Telford Center, Floor 2, 350 7th St. North, Naples, FL 34102 or nchmd.org/donate to the Heart Program in memory of William Royle. Phone number for donations: 239-624-2000.