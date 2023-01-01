First Day hikes today at High Point, Wawayanda state parks

New Jersey Search and Rescue volunteer John Rovetto will lead the sixth annual High Point First Day Challenge Hike on Sunday, Jan. 1.

It is one of many First Day hikes at state parks offered by the New Jersey Division of Parks and Forests. Another is planned at Wawayanda State Park in the Hewitt section of West Milford.

The hikes are free, but registration is required for the High Point hike. To register, please send email to johnrovetto@gmail.com or call 973-903-3496.

Participants should meet at 10 a.m. in the Appalachian Trail parking lot on Route 23 in Montague, just south of the High Point State Park office, 1480 Route 23.

The hike, which is considered difficult to strenuous, is 5.8 miles. The first more rugged half of the hike will be in the Appalachian Trail in High Point State Park. The return will be on the easier Iris Trail, a well-graded old wagon road.

Members of New Jersey Search and Rescue will be along to assist.

The hike is open to anyone age 12 and older. Dogs are permitted but must be on a maximum six-foot leash and under owner’s control at all times.

Wear appropriate clothing and sturdy footwear. Depending on conditions, snowshoes or foot traction may be appropriate.

Bring snacks, water, a bagged lunch, binoculars and a camera.

The hike will be canceled if there is steady rain, blizzard or icy conditions or a combination of high winds and temperatures in the single digits. Cancellations will be posted on Facebook at facebook.com/NJSAR/

New Jersey Search and Rescue is a nonprofit organization. Donations are welcome at www.njsar.org

Wawayanda hike

Another First Day hike will be from 10 a.m. to noon on the Red Dot Trail in Wawayanda State Park.

Meet at 10 a.m. in the Wawayanda Lake parking lot, 885 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

During the five-mile hike, considered to be moderately difficult, the group will visit a beaver dam and cross over beautiful wetlands.

The hike is open to anyone age 10 and older. Dogs are permitted if they are on a leash and are good with other dogs and people.

Please dress to be outdoors and wear sturdy footwear.

Registration is helpful but not required. Call the Wawayanda park office at (973)-853-4462.

The hike will be canceled for heavy rain.