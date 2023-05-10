A Hewitt business celebrates the season

Colorful paintings on the windows of DeMarco’s Restaurant add a cheerful presence to the business area in Hewitt.

The local artist who did the painting wants to remain anonymous, said Silvio and Pina Muto, who own DeMarco’s. They said she enjoys making people happy with her creations.

The Mutos opened their restaurant several decades ago. They never changed its name from the original owners.

Their son Lou and his wife, Karen, are now in charge and their young children are showing interest in the business.

The family’s ancestors are from the Calabria section of Italy, sometimes known as the toe of the Italian boot.

- Ann Genader