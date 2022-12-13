Brand new home with lake views ready to be enjoyed

Brand new, modern, stylish and oh-so-chic!

Walk into the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen.

The first floor boasts high ceilings, crown moulding and large windows. You can just imagine viewing golden hour in this space!

The kitchen houses brand new stainless-steel appliances, classic gray wood cabinets and granite countertops.

Sliders lead from the kitchen to a concrete patio, which overlooks the backyard.

Off the kitchen/dining area is a full bath with stall shower.

Underneath the stairs, you will find a small storage closet.

Also on the main floor is a mud room, with washer/dryer hook-ups, that leads to the full basement!

The second floor flows perfectly and will lead you to three large bedrooms with high ceilings and extra large closets! Who could ask for anything more?

A full bathroom with shower/tub and custom tile is situated between the bedrooms.

The well-appointed master suite is perfectly placed facing the front of the home and features an XXL walk-in closet and full bathroom!

Discriminating buyers can’t help but be pleased by the stunning lake views seen from the front lawn!

Brand new septic, heating and cooling systems and so much more is found in this prime spot.

This home is ready to be occupied, loved and enjoyed.

Make Forty-Two Race Track Drive your own ... it will be your own slice of heaven!!

Being sold AS IS. Contact Karen Gonen for more information by calling 551-262-4062 and come and see this one today!