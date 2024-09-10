Cosmo’s to close Sept. 29

Cosmo’s Fresh Market has said it will close Sunday, Sept. 29.

The supermarket opened in November 2022 at 1926 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. It is owned by Wilson Narvaez.

The site previously was occupied by Highlands Market for less than two years and before that by A&P Fresh Market, which closed in 2015.

Mayor Michele Dale said in a Facebook post that Cosmo’s chose not to continue operating.

”In fact, the landlord has been proactive in offering support to Cosmo’s as the sales have not been enough to sustain remaining in business.”

She pointed out that the township introduced a pilot program for that shopping complex “designed to reduce taxes and attract new businesses to our area.”