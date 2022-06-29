Environmental Commission Chair honors small businesses with plaque

Members of the West Milford Environmental Commission (EC) agree with their Chairman Steve Sangle regarding the importance of small businesses in the community. So strong is that feeling that Sangle personally had a plaque made, which he donated to the West Milford Economic Development Commission (EDC). Its message to the public is: “Thank you for supporting our small businesses.” The gift was celebrated during a presentation to the EDC at the most recent Environmental Commission meeting on June 6.

JoAnn Blom, EDC chair, received the plaque, which will go to a business worthy of the award.

Blom said the EDC decided to present the plaque to the Martinelli family, which has run Vesuvio’s Pizzeria, at 1223 Westbrook Road in Macopin, for nearly 50 years. Phil Martinelli, who has been operating the business since his father retired, accepted the plaque from Blom and told her it will be displayed at the pizzeria. While the family business has been in operation here for decades, they are originally from Italy.