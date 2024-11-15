Fresh Grocer opens in Ringwood

The Fresh Grocer, a division of Wakefern operated by the Inserra family, has opened at Fieldstone Park Shopping Center in Ringwood.

The Stop & Shop store closed there two weeks earlier.

The Inserra family also owns ShopRite of West Milford.

The Fresh Grocer plans a multimillion-dollar renovation during the next year.

The Azarian Group, which manages Fieldstone Park Shopping Center, will do major renovations of the exterior of the shopping center.

The renovations will include updates to the parking lot, new landscaping and new facades.

Azarian Realty, the exclusive leasing agents of the center, plan to seek out junior anchor operators and small-store owners to fill up the center.

The Azarian Group is a privately-owned, third-generation, full-service property management and development company started in 1970.

Its portfolio includes 22 properties throughout New York and New Jersey with more than 350 tenants.