Gorgeous lakeside rental – snatch it now!

Calling all outdoor lovers! The time is now to treat your family to a year-round vacation! Looking for a stunner of a home with no long-term commitments? If the market is still too wild for you to purchase, don’t let that stop you from snatching up the home of your dreams for a summer to remember! The search for the perfect lakefront getaway has come to an end!

This rental is the perfect spot for enjoying a fabulous time on the lake and just in time for summer when this property really shines! This home is available for immediate rental so you can pack your bags and begin enjoying life on the lake!

Come and experience spectacular sunsets from the covered porch or the dock of this charming lake style home. With four bedrooms and two full baths set neatly on a picturesque property in the Lake Mohawk section of Sparta, you can finally have it all! A spacious living room with a wall of windows allows you to enjoy a different picture every day and you won’t even have to leave home.

Set on a quiet parkway just minutes away from the iconic Lake Mohawk Plaza and boardwalk, you can enjoy boating, fishing, skiing and the many restaurants and shops this lake community has to offer! Leasing obligation is for one year and rent includes taxes. The owner pays association fee and maintenance. Pre-rent requires a 1.5-month security, credit report, tenant application and tenant’s insurance.

Welcome home! Contact Denny Kevil by calling 973-729-6111 and make an appointment to see this stunner of a home today.