Holiday Decorating Contest open to businesses

West Milford is holding a Holiday Decorating Contest, which is open to any business with a physical storefront in the township.

The winner will receive a plaque at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

The winner will be chosen based on originality, arrangement, theme and overall presentation. All decorations must be in good taste and family oriented.

No entry fee. Businesses should submit a photo by Monday, Nov. 27 to recreation@westmilford.org

All photo submissions will be included in a slideshow on West Milford’s social media sites.

For information, call 973-728-2881.