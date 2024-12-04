Reiki healer opens business

Suzanne Meyer was working in sales when a friend asked if she ever had a Reiki healing.

“I scheduled a session and it was life-altering. Not only did I feel amazing, I knew I was meant to become a healer and support others on their journey.”

In October 2023, she decided Reiki was her future.

“My whole life people would tell me I am a natural healer,” she said. “The past four years I was in a job that just wasn’t fulfilling my life. I loved being a sales manager; however, I wanted more.”

She became a certified Reiki healer and opened Vitality Life, now located at 1554 Union Valley Road in West Milford.

Meyer uses holistic techniques to improve the emotional and physical state of clients through a form of healing founded in Japan and rediscovered in the mid-1800s by Mikao Usui.

Originally based behind the Cupsaw Market in Ringwood, the business to West Milford in September when Meyer teamed with the owner of Angelica Touch Massage.

She negotiated to share space at West Milford Chiropractor and Wellness.

Before discovering Reiki, Meyer started meditation about four years ago.

“Teaching myself this technique was challenging, but I stayed consistent and one day it just stuck. Now I can’t go a day without meditating.”

Energy healing

Modern medicine combines curative and preventative treatments for individuals and animals. Reiki is a pseudo-scientific form of energy healing.

Practitioners use palm healing or hands-on techniques to transfer universal energy through their palms to the client for emotional and physical healing. Reiki is based on qi or chi, which practitioners believe is a universal life force.

“Reiki healing is designed to help you achieve deep relaxation and promote healing from the inside out,” Meyer explained.

The benefits include reduced stress and anxiety, better sleep as well as a healing from physical and emotional trauma, she said.

Vitality Life offers in-person or distant services for 30 or 60 minutes.

“Remote sessions are only offered for half an hour,” she said. “Most clients only need 30-minute sessions monthly.

“For those that have a clinical diagnosis, one-hour sessions are best at least two to four times a month.

“Animals, such as cats, dogs and horses, that have medical conditions or anxiety benefit from Reiki as well. Their sessions tend to be 10 to 15 minutes long, depending on the animal. I go on site for these types of visits.”

Many of Meyer’s clients have medical conditions requiring two to four monthly sessions.

Triggers that cause people to seek Meyer’s holistic treatments include high daily personal and professional stress affecting themselves and family members, a need for self-care, and a need for techniques to reduce physiological symptoms from anxiety.

Meyer holds a Reiki Healing Level II certificate from a master trainer in Kinnelon.

“Practitioners of Reiki are required to be mentored/trained from a Reiki Master and must be attuned to the light,” she said. “I encourage you to meet with your Reiki healer to ensure you have a connection, a vibe with them.”.

For information, call Meyer at 973-358-2899 and go online to vitalitylifeenergy.com

Vitality Life is offering free sessions for police, firefighters and other first-responders who battled the recent wildfires.