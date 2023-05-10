Skin-care spa opens in West Milford

Nomad Skyn, a skin-care spa, opened May 2 in the Bearfort Shopping Village, 1618 Union Valley Road.

The business provides skin-care solutions and body treatments, using hypo-allergenic and vegan products along with its branded wax beads.

Services include facials, waxing, body scrubs and mud wraps.

Taicha “Tai” Aarons, managing founder and chief executive, is a professional cosmetologist with 15 years of experience..

She and Marvin Aarons, chief financial officer, hope to franchise the business eventually.