Village Garage closing after 42 years

After 42 years in business, Village Garage in West Milford soon will close.

Owner Bruce Taylor and his wife, Deby, said they plan to wind down the auto-repair shop at the corner of Otterhole and Weaver roads in the coming weeks.

Village Garage opened April 1, 1981, and has supported many community activities, including youth sports programs.

“It’s really bittersweet,” Taylor said. “We’ve been fortunate and grateful to have had great customers over the years.

“Generations of families have trusted us to be here for them. And we’ve taken great pride in delivering quality, reliable and honest service and keeping up on all of the changes in the field.”

Taylor plans to retire.

The couple has lived in West Milford for 41 years. They raised four children Alyssa, Travis, Brooke and Kevin in the township and now have three grandchildren.

“I want to thank all our customers, employees and friends who have supported Village Garage. I’m taking many great memories into retirement. My hope is that Village Garage did well by you,” Taylor added.