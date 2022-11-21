West Milford supports new cannabis business

The West Milford Township Council continues to support “the safe and appropriate siting of retail cannabis dispensaries” in appropriate locations, in continued recognition of Gov. John Corzine’s passage of the New Jersey Compassionate Use Medical Marijuana Act that provided for the legalization of medical marijuana and creation of a program to allow persons suffering from qualifying debilitating medical conditions to obtain medical marijuana in a safe manner.

The local officials also recognize amendments to the law including legalized possession and use of cannabis for residents 21 and older.

The newest business welcomed in a resolution recently passed by the Township Council is that of J&J Flowers at 3055 Route 23. The location is within the township’s Highway Commercial Zone. The township has not imposed any limits on the number of retail cannabis dispensaries that may operate in the Highway Commercial Zone.

Last year Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act, which established the adult use cannabis program in the state. The mayor and council have endorsed adult use cannabis programs in the state as well as the medical use program which provides needed relief to the many persons suffering from chronic and/or debilitating illnesses who may benefit from the program.