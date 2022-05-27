Girls on the Run 5K returns after three-year hiatus

The Girls on the Run (GOTR) 5k was back on Saturday, May 21, for the first time since 2019. The colorful crowd of over 750 runners gathered at White Deer Plaza in Sparta, including 379 GOTR participants, to celebrate the completion of the program which inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The Plaza was filled with smiles, music and some nervous energy as the girls and their running buddies completed the 5K distance, many crossing the finish line while holding hands.

“The determination of the girls is inspiring,” shared Executive Director Maureen Dykstra. “They have learned that if you put in the time, you can reach your goals. We are incredibly proud of them.”

Two Sparta participants in fourth grade shared how they felt when they crossed the finish line. Leah Selander said, “I felt super good and confident.” Angie Szabo added, “I felt victory and happy. I felt pride in my heart.”

Throughout the program, the girls meet with their coaches twice a week to learn the lessons from the GOTR curriculum. This curriculum is tailored to address the girl’s emotional, physical, spiritual, and social health, while also training for the 5K.

“The beauty of the program is that the benefits last long after the girls cross the finish line.” Dykstra said, “We are grateful to our sponsors, coaches and volunteers who dedicate so many hours of their time to make this day a reality. We couldn’t do it without their support.”

GOTR New Jersey North serves girls in Sussex, Bergen, Hudson, and Passaic counties and has watched over 6,000 girls cross the finish line since its inception in 2012. Founder and program coordinator, Melissa Fagersten, is retiring after 10 years in the position. “It takes so many people to lift this up and I’m always in awe of the volunteers that get up at such an early hour to happily lend a hand.”

Fagersten continued, “Together we create this immediate community that works together for one goal. As I step away from my role as program coordinator, I could never fully express the gratitude I have for the women that I work with. My experience over the last 10 years has been extremely rewarding and I look forward to expanding my role as a board member.”

In an announced, GOTR New Jersey North thanks the following sponsors. The presenting sponsor, Riverview Paving, as well as Lake Mohawk Country Club, Sparta Elks Club, Sparwick Contracting, ThorLabs, Newton-Sparta Pediatric Dentistry, Julie Killen of Coldwell Banker, Dykstra Associates, Wellness Pediatrics, Duphiney Financial Network, Biondo Investment Advisors, Newton Medical Center, Red Hook Terminals, Team Walker, Ritacco Construction, Tiffany Heineman Esquire, AdvoCare Vernon Pediatrics, ALFA Development, Chilton Medical Center, Lakeland Bank, The German Christmas Market Foundation, Marion Cuff of The Grace Financial Group, C&H Agency, Youssef Abdelhalim of Annie Mac Home Mortgage, Krogh’s Restaurant and Brew Pub, Loftus Electric, Fairclough Realtors, Junior Women’s Club of Sparta, Atlantic Infrastructure, Macchione Construction, Deihdra Miller and Colleen Hardcastle.

GOTR coaches and volunteers are the backbone of the organization. If you would like more information, to donate, or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, visit the website at gotrnjn.org.