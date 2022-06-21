Gottheimer holds Veterans Resources Fair in Newton

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) held a Veterans Resources Fair at Sussex County Community College in Newton on Saturday, June 18, to help highlight local, state, and federal resources available to local veterans and their families, including health care options, employment opportunities, benefits, education, and more.

Gottheimer was joined by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the New Jersey Division of Taxation, the New Jersey Division of Unclaimed Property, the New Jersey Department of Treasury, Sussex County Division of Senior Services, Catholic Charities, Project Self Sufficiency, Community Hope, Operation Chillout, and the Vet Center Readjustment Counseling Services from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Gottheimer and his casework team spoke with veterans and their families to help address issues like cutting through red tape to access Social Security, VA benefits, past service medals, and more.

“To every veteran, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your service, for putting your lives on the line to defend our freedom, our families, and the greatest democracy the world has ever known. There is nothing more important in this job than my responsibility to have the backs of those who have served our great country. Whether that’s at the VA, a mental health issue, or helping a veteran get a job when you come back home,” said Gottheimer. “Please know this: after sacrificing so much, you should never struggle to get the care or recognition you have earned. These are not Democratic or Republican issues — they are principles of the country we live in, the one you helped protect, under the flag we all salute.

The first piece of legislation Gottheimer passed in Congress was to expand hiring of post-9/11 veterans, and he has also led legislation signed into law to address veterans and National Guard suicide. He also helped veterans receive referrals for health care services at ImageCare Centers across the Fifth District and at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

Recently, working with members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Gottheimer helped pass the Honoring our PACT Act in the House of Representatives, to help veterans exposed to burn pits and toxic exposure — covering veterans dating back to 1991 and Operation Desert Storm, and through our more recent post-9/11 conflicts. Last week, the legislation passed in the Senate. It will return back to the House for a vote later this week.