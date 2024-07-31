02WM Milestones. In education

• Making the spring dean’s list at William Paterson University in Wayne were Adam Bush, Ariana Collazo, Makayla Edwards, Sophie Stoft and Israel Vargas-Reyes, all of Hewitt; Kevin Bramley, Bailey Justin and Josie Ugliono, all of Newfoundland; Leah Albecker, Briana Arroyo, Patrick Biernat, Joshua Blum, Morgan Brown, Tyler Cruz, Sebastian Geary, Alec Guzman, Austin Jack, Payton Reid, Daniela Santos, Ryan Van Dyke and Brooke Willekes, all of Oak Ridge; Nicholas Brugna, Ellie Delorenzo-Exclusa, David Hammerle, Hamed Hayek, Jonathan Marten, Marycarmen Maya, Leo Neblung and Bailey Sullivan, all of Ringwood; and Zachary Bidwell, William Craten, Briana Gaffney, Julie Gerlitz, Owen Kane, Faith Macarthur, Mercy Matute, Christopher Nicoletti, Eric Smidt and Megan Sodano, all of West Milford. A grade point average (GPA) of 3.45 or higher was required.

• Kacper Szyller of West Milford named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.