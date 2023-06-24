10 new pickleball courts open

In response to the growing interest and participation in pickleball, West Milford has opened 10 outdoor courts - the township’s first - at the Westbrook tennis courts on Nosenzo Pond Road.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the repurposed facility was held Saturday morning, June 24, followed by a pickleball “Battle of the Paddle” tournament.

The tournament, which had been planned for the outdoor courts, was held inside at the Recreation Center because of the rain.

Present for the ribbon-cutting were Council President Kevin Goodsir, Community Services & Recreation director Dan Kochakji and program coordinator Sue Pappas, Recreation Center pickleball adviser Ed Bogin, pickleball ambassador Nina Sutera and local pickleballer Jack Waligora.

Converting the Westbrook tennis courts into a multiuse facility for both tennis and pickleball began in early June. Work included power washing and repairing cracks on the court surface and newly painted pickleball lines. Ten portable pickleball nets are available and stored courtside, and new benches were installed on the perimeter.

“With support of Mayor (Michele) Dale and the Township Council, we moved forward on repurposing the Westbrook tennis courts for both tennis and pickleball,” Kochakji said. “There’s a rapidly growing interest and participation in pickleball, so we had the need for additional courts. Folks are very excited for the expanded and refurbished facility as well as a new opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in West Milford.”

The new outdoor pickleball and tennis courts are open and free to the public and available on demand with no sign-up requirements.

“The indoor Recreation Center has had an active pickleball community for several years, and we’ve added a few courts recently to help address the increasing demand. Our residents were asking for more courts and with the new outdoor facilities, we’ve filled the demand.”

Champions of the Battle of the Paddle tournament were Sandra Ferrarella and Lucy Merklee, Beginner Division; Linda Dolansky and Karen Oliverira, Intermediate Division; and Chris Taormina and Jeffrey Dowling, Advanced Division.

Bogin, who serves as a pickleball instructor at the Recreation Center, said the outdoor facilities were very much needed in the community.

“It’s great that the recreation supervisory staff is encouraging the sport,” he said. “The new courts are greatly appreciated and will be highly utilized by both experienced pickleball players and newcomers. We can look forward to lots of pickleball in West Milford.”

Sutera said pickleball provides outdoor recreation, a good workout, and outstanding health benefits for people of all ages.

“The new outdoor courts were much needed,” she said. “Like West Milford itself, our pickleball community is very friendly and welcoming to beginners or experts. It’s a fun sport with great comradery and the socialization aspect is valuable for everyone.”

The indoor Recreation Center is open for pickleball from 9 am. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Fee-based monthly and daily sign-ups for court time are available.