100 families attend Trunk or Treat

More than 100 families attended the fourth annual Trunk or Treat, hosted by the Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association, on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 20.
Residents decorated their vehicles for costumed children to trick-or-treat in the UGL clubhouse parking lot.
Many of the decorations were quite creative, using inflatables and mechanical animatronics; one even had a smoke machine.
Some also had games for the children to play.
Hot chocolate and coffee were available as was a pick-a-pumpkin patch with one pumpkin for each attendee.