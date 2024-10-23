x
100 families attend Trunk or Treat

WEST MILFORD. The fourth annual event was hosted by the Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association.

West Milford /
| 23 Oct 2024 | 04:55
    Children collect candy at the Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Upper Greenwood Lake clubhouse parking lot. (Photo by Fred Ashplant)
    Decorated vehicles line up for the Trunk or Treat on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 20 in the Upper Greenwood Lake clubhouse parking lot. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    From left are Danielle Grayson, Kristy Brischler, Alexis Brischler, Emily Giannantonio, Alayna Grayson and Melissa Giannantonio.
    Donna Hess, a teacher at Lakeland Regional High School, is dressed as a snow queen.
    Doug and Daniell Grayson use a smoke machine to create an atmosphere at their trunk.
    Lydia Kansbury’s trunk has pumpkins with LED lights.
    Tom Tonnessen and his 1933 Ford roadster coupe.
    Marta Sisco and family.
    Barbara Magzy with several interactive displays of treats.
    The volunteers who organized the Trunk or Treat, from left, are Linda Tonnessen, Barbara Magzy, Danielle and Doug Grayson, and Anthony and Melissa Giannantonio.
    The pumpkin patch.
More than 100 families attended the fourth annual Trunk or Treat, hosted by the Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association, on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 20.

Residents decorated their vehicles for costumed children to trick-or-treat in the UGL clubhouse parking lot.

Many of the decorations were quite creative, using inflatables and mechanical animatronics; one even had a smoke machine.

Some also had games for the children to play.

Hot chocolate and coffee were available as was a pick-a-pumpkin patch with one pumpkin for each attendee.