100 join Scott’s Fun Run

About 100 people took part in the sixth annual Scott’s Fun Run on Sunday, May 19 at the West Milford Recreation Center.

The event is named for Scott Stalbaum, a 2005 graduate of West Milford High School who died of a drug overdose in 2018.

Charlene Pappas, who organizes the event, said participants included many members of the West Milford High School National Honor Society, Student Council and Interact Club.

“This year, we focused on mental health as a whole and it was truly a great success,” she said.

Slightly more than $5,000 was raised in donations. It will be shared between the Hope Institute in West Milford and Surfside Structured Sober Living in Ventnor City.

Stalbaum had been sober for six months before his death after going through the Surfside program.

The Hope Institute, which opened nearly a year ago, offers alcohol and drug rehab programs ranging from comprehensive outpatient programs with varying levels of structure and support to personalized treatment plans.