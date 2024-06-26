1,200 attend fundraising festival

More than 1,200 people turned out for a day of food, fun and entertainment at the first Highlander Education Foundation (HEF) Food Truck & Music Festival on Sunday, June 23.

The festival featured several bands and 18 colorful food trucks that lined the perimeter of the event grounds at the Wallisch Homestead.

Adults enjoyed refreshing craft beer while cold soft drinks and water were available to all on the hot summer day.

Children took part in face painting, sand art, a rock-climbing wall and inflatables, including a bounce house.

Several vendors sold jewelry and crafts, while West Milford businesses and civic organizations, such as the Chamber of Commerce and Police Benevolent Association, provided information to visitors.

The event was co-produced by Just Jersey Fest, which organizes festivals with a charitable component.

Attendees were invited to bring nonperishable canned or boxed items, which were donated by the foundation to St. Joseph’s Church food pantry.

“We were thrilled to host a fun family event in West Milford with the mission of raising funds to help better our schools, educational opportunities and community,” said Marisa Gough, HEF co-founder. “This festival was a first for us and, based on its popularity and success, we plan to do more and other fundraising activities in the future.

“On behalf of the foundation, we are grateful to Wallisch Homestead for use of its wonderful property as well as Just Jersey Fest, vendors and sponsors, bands, attendees and volunteers. Everyone joined together for an amazing day and worthwhile cause. Thank you!”

The all-volunteer HEF, co-founded in September by Gough and Cortney Stephenson, seeks to provide supplemental financial support and elevate West Milford school rankings.

Among the festival-goers was the Chavez family: Danielle and Diego with their children Ava, Izzy and Carter.

“We’re having a great time, they should do this every year. It’s lots of fun for families and everyone,” Danielle said.

Carter agreed, saying, “It’s really cool with a lot to eat.”

Marlee and Colin Murphy and their daughter Colby, who was enjoying a fried mozzarella cheese stick, were joined at the festival by friends.

“It’s been a fun day. The community should do more activities like this for families and residents,” Marlee said.

Julissa Gabriele, who was looking at fine jewelry with her daughter Juliana, said, “It’s awesome! We’re excited by this event and trying all sorts of delicious food. We hope more festivals like this would come to West Milford.”

Allison Kohler, president of Just Jersey Fest, said the HEF was a terrific partner in the event.

“Our festivals are family-friendly and seek to benefit local communities on several levels,” she said. “One thing in this very divisive world we can do is to break bread. That’s what we’re doing, breaking bread, all for a good cause.”