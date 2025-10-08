x
14 marching bands compete

WEST MILFORD. The fourth annual Highlander Marching Classic is the largest one.

| 08 Oct 2025 | 02:49
    The West Milford High School Highlander Marching Band performs at the fourth annual Highlander Marching Classic on Saturday, Oct. 4. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
    Drum Major Claire Johnson, a West Milford High School senior, conducts the band.
    Junior Evan Riley in front of the horn section.
    Sophomore McKenna Riley
    The band’s program, ‘High Voltage,’ is a sonic journey through a futuristic landscape, where pulsing rhythms drive a vibrant metropolis powered by a central energy source.
    14 marching bands compete
    Sophomore Skylar Dempsey, front, at the band performs.
    Freshman Isabella Campos
    From left are freshman Elizabeth Kinney, sophomore Skylar Dempsey, and juniors Evan Riley, Autumn Iwaszczuk and Marie Swan.
    Junior Evan Riley
    The Sparta High School marching band performs in the competition at McCormack Field.
    The Sparta High School band performs.
    The Lenape Valley Regional High School band performs.
    The Lenape Valley Regional High School band performs.
    The West Essex High School band performs.
    The West Essex High School band performs.
    The Morristown High School band performs.
    The Morristown High School band performs.
    The Morristown High School band performs.
    Members of the West Milford marching band prepare to hand out the trophies.
The fourth annual Highlander Marching Classic competition Saturday, Oct. 4 attracted 14 high school bands from across the region.

The West Milford High School Highlander Marching Band hosted - but did not compete - in its largest show at McCormack Field.

Bands from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania performed in the competition, which is part of the USBands national circuit, before a standing-room only crowd of family members, fans and well-wishers.

“The participating, attendance and support was incredible,” said Matt Gramata, the Highlander band director. “To see it like this was amazing, especially with the beautiful weather, compared to last year’s cold, rain and wind.

“Everyone seemed to have a great time. Every band was stellar. We couldn’t ask for more.”

As the host, the Highlander Marching Band performed its 2025 show, “High Voltage,” but did not participate in scoring.

“ ‘High Voltage’ is all based on energy,” Gramata said. “The show starts in futuristic city scape with power on. Then the power dims to almost where it’s out to Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Sounds of Silence.’ We then end up recharging with really cool bari (baritone) saxophone and bagpipe, ‘Power by Snap.’ It becomes an overload of power to finish up strong.”

“Power by Snap” is a 1990 hit song that combines hip-hop and house music. It is known for its energetic beat and empowering lyrics, which instill a sense of invincibility in listeners.

Gramata had high praise for the Highlander Marching Band’s performance and looks forward to the full USBands fall schedule.

“We’re thrilled to host this annual event that showcases amazing talent. Our band, led by an incredible senior class, is one of the strongest we’ve had in a long time, from soloists to visual members.”

The annual classic is organized by the Highlander Band Parents Association, which actively supports band activities, events and fundraising.

Aaron Tornow, now in his seventh year with the group and the lead organizer of the competition, underscored its growth. “In our fourth year of the show, we hosted the largest number of bands - almost double from last year.

“The Highlander Marching Band has new uniforms this year, which caused us to cut back on a few other things. We’re proud of the band’s performance and the support of the community.

“Everything ran very smoothly thanks to our great volunteers. We have a core group of people, and with a large number of freshman students in the band this year, we have more enthusiastic parents wanting to get involved in the association.”

WINNING BANDS
In Regional A, Group I, High Point Regional High School scored 78.600, above Delaware Valley High School at 74.800.
Memorial High School earned a 78.600 score in Regional A, Group II.
Topping Section A, Group II was Mount Olive High School at 81.400, followed by Garden City High School at 80.800, Passaic Valley High School at 77.800 and Passaic Public Schools at 70.400.
Vernon Township High School led Section A, Group III with an 81.700 score while West Essex Regional High School tallied 74.400.
Fair Lawn High School in Open, Group III topped all scoring entries with an 83.700 mark, while Morristown High School earned an 80.000 in Open, Group IV.