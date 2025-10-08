14 marching bands compete

The fourth annual Highlander Marching Classic competition Saturday, Oct. 4 attracted 14 high school bands from across the region.

The West Milford High School Highlander Marching Band hosted - but did not compete - in its largest show at McCormack Field.

Bands from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania performed in the competition, which is part of the USBands national circuit, before a standing-room only crowd of family members, fans and well-wishers.

“The participating, attendance and support was incredible,” said Matt Gramata, the Highlander band director. “To see it like this was amazing, especially with the beautiful weather, compared to last year’s cold, rain and wind.

“Everyone seemed to have a great time. Every band was stellar. We couldn’t ask for more.”

As the host, the Highlander Marching Band performed its 2025 show, “High Voltage,” but did not participate in scoring.

“ ‘High Voltage’ is all based on energy,” Gramata said. “The show starts in futuristic city scape with power on. Then the power dims to almost where it’s out to Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Sounds of Silence.’ We then end up recharging with really cool bari (baritone) saxophone and bagpipe, ‘Power by Snap.’ It becomes an overload of power to finish up strong.”

“Power by Snap” is a 1990 hit song that combines hip-hop and house music. It is known for its energetic beat and empowering lyrics, which instill a sense of invincibility in listeners.

Gramata had high praise for the Highlander Marching Band’s performance and looks forward to the full USBands fall schedule.

“We’re thrilled to host this annual event that showcases amazing talent. Our band, led by an incredible senior class, is one of the strongest we’ve had in a long time, from soloists to visual members.”

The annual classic is organized by the Highlander Band Parents Association, which actively supports band activities, events and fundraising.

Aaron Tornow, now in his seventh year with the group and the lead organizer of the competition, underscored its growth. “In our fourth year of the show, we hosted the largest number of bands - almost double from last year.

“The Highlander Marching Band has new uniforms this year, which caused us to cut back on a few other things. We’re proud of the band’s performance and the support of the community.

“Everything ran very smoothly thanks to our great volunteers. We have a core group of people, and with a large number of freshman students in the band this year, we have more enthusiastic parents wanting to get involved in the association.”