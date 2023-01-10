2 councilmen take oaths

Two Township Council members, Matthew Conlon and Kevin Goodsir, were sworn in to three-year terms at a brief reorganization meeting Jan. 4.

Conlon is beginning his first term on the council,

Goodsir, who is starting his second term, was elected council president.

The oaths of office were administered by state Assemblyman Christian Barranco and state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco.

A request was made to Township Administrator William Senande for a list of names of the people appointed to the boards and committees.

Senande responded that he did not have a comprehensive list of those appointed at the reorganization meeting.

He said the action taken included multiple appointments and 46 resolutions.

There were few people at the meeting compared with the crowds that filled town hall for the similar events in earlier years.

Eleven resolutions were adopted:

• Authorizing a shared services agreement with the county for the services of a registered environmental health specialist from Jan. 1 through June 30. The pay for four days a week would be topped at $30,000. It entails support for the Health Department staff. The person would be able to conduct inspections, investigations and educational outreach activities.

• Awarding a contract to John These for the job of registered environmental health specialist in the Health Department at a cost not to exceed $24,266.

• Authorizing a month-to-month caretaker agreement with Janette Webber as Westbrook Park caretaker.

• Authorizing a contract with G Environmental Services for licensed site remediation professional (LSRP) services for the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road. This action is in response to notices from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The firm provided remediation services at the site in 2017 and 2021.

• Authorizing a contract for LSRP services for 30 Marhill Road, the recycling center and Department of Public Works site on Lycosky Drive. This was also in response to DEP notices. The firm worked at the site in 2019 and 2021.

• Approving the continuation of 2022 contracts with Stuart Klepesch to provide legal services to the township regarding tax foreclosure.

• Authorizing expenditure of diesel fuel through Morris County Cooperative Pricing Council through Griffith Allied Trucking for 2023 and purchase of gasoline.