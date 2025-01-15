2 councilwomen take oaths

Ada Erik and Marilyn Lichtenberg were sworn in to new terms on the Township Council during the annual reorganization meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The two Republicans were re-elected to three-year terms Nov. 5.

During the meeting, Dave Marsden unanimously was chosen as council president for 2025.

State Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-25, also administered the oath of office to special police officers Richard Mirabelli, Arthur O’Leary, Tom McManaman, Ken Hall, Wayne Morrissey, Alex Domansky and Robert Markson.

During the regular meeting, the council introduced an ordinance setting pay ranges for administrative, confidential and unaffiliated employees.

That includes a range of $90,000 to $135,000 for the mayor, $45,000 to $200,000 for the police chief, and $45,000 to $180,000 for the township administrator.

A public hearing and final vote on the proposed ordinance will be Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Council members approved resolutions:

• Hiring two Class I special law enforcement officers.

• Supporting Skinner Farms’s application for a Class 1 cannabis cultivator license.

• Authorizing Lois Reed Hagemier to serve as caretaker of Westbrook Park.