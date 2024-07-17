2 Eagle Scouts honored

West Milford Boy Scout Troop 114 honored Edward Satkowski and Ryan Tartarilla for earning the highest recognition Scouting offers, Eagle Scout, during a Court of Honor on June 22.

Satkowski, a Troop 114 member for seven years and rising sophomore at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology, built a ring of honor at Veterans Memorial Park in West Milford. He installed six flagpoles and flags representing each military branch as well as a perennial garden around each flagpole.

Tartarilla, a Troop 114 member for six years and recent West Milford High School graduate, installed a path to the local Elks ring of honor. The path allows Elks, their families and visitors to walk to the ring of honor for their Memorial Day and Veterans Day services. To fund the project, he sold engraved pavers that he placed in the path.

In addition to their Eagle Scout projects, Tartarilla and Satkowski were required to hold senior positions in troop leadership and earn a minimum of 21 merit badges.

Satkowski is Troop 114’s 126th Eagle Scout, and Tartarilla is the troop’s 127th.

Troop 114 originated in West Milford in 1960. It is chartered by St. Joseph’s Church.