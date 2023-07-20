2 free concerts tonight

The West Milford Summer Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20 with a performance by OCD, also known as One Chick with Dudes.

The free concert is at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.

The Homer’s Girls food truck will be selling food.

No alcohol and no pets are permitted.

Concert band plays in Ringwood

The North Jersey Concert Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20 on the front lawn of Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road.

The program will include selections from “West Side Story” and “Mary Poppins” as well as patriotic songs, such as “Let Freedom Ring!” “America, the Beautiful” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The concert is free. Bring snacks, lawn chair or blankets.

It will be canceled for bad weather.