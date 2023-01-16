2 join Woman’s Club of West Milford

The Woman’s Club of West Milford welcomes new members Ann Williams and Rachel Yzquierdo.

The New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs of the Ramapo District is actively looking for women to join the local club.

Anyone interested in community service opportunities, leadership training and having fun is encouraged to participate.

The Woman’s Club of West Milford meets the second Monday of every month at 1 and 7 p.m. at Echo Lake Baptist Church on Macopin Road. The two meetings have the same agenda.

The next meeting will be Feb. 13.

For information, please contact membership chairwoman Tina Ree at 201-675-3527 or send email to womanclubwestmilford@gmail.com