2 sworn in as police sergeants

James Fulton and Thomas Connors were sworn in as sergeants in the West Milford Police Department at the Township Council meeting Feb. 12.

Mayor Michele Dale presented a plaque to Daniel Krautheim in recognition of him becoming an Eagle Scout.

His Eagle Scout project was building kayak racks and fixing up the boat launch area at High Crest Lake, where he lives.

”My goal and inspiration was to just help the community and make it more accessible for my neighbors and everyone to enjoy the lake.”

He said the kayak racks were used a lot last summer.

Krautheim is studying welding at Lincoln Technical Institute in Mahwah.

Resolutions approved

The council approved resolutions:

• Authorizing the hiring of James McDaniel as a Class II Special Law Enforcement Officer.

• Transferring a liquor license from the now-closed Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, to Don Julio Mexican Grill at the same address.

• Authorizing the mayor’s appointment of James Gage Jr. as deputy fire commissioner.

Councilwoman Ada Erik said the township is planning one or two road cleanups a month from March through November.

Dale said the township is revising its process for inspecting septic systems based on Sussex County’s procedures. ”It will help with the efficiency of the process ... to deliver a better service to the homeowners and also our contractors ... .”

Health report

Araceli Pintle, the township’s health officer, said only Monmouth and Essex counties have reported avian flu in wildlife in New Jersey.

Residents who find dead or sick avian wildlife should call the state Department of Environmental Protection hotline at 877-927-6337, she noted.

Sandra Cameron, a public health nurse, said the Milford Manor nursing home has reported 43 residents with coronavirus. They were treated there; none went to the hospital.

There also have been outbreaks of flu at Milford Manor and at Maple Road Elementary School, which had eight cases.