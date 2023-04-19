2 volunteers to be honored today

Two residents known for their community volunteerism will be honored by the Township Council before its meeting Wednesday, April 19.

The ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

Jim Rogers will receive the 2022 Mary Byrnes Haase Lifetime Achievement Award and Michael Joy is being honored with the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award.

The late Mary Byrnes Haase was among the first volunteer members of the West Milford Environmental Commission, and she was known for her many services to the municipality.

Recipients who receive the award named for her are chosen by former mayors. Former Mayor Carl Richko said Rogers was selected for the latest award.

Rogers and his wife, Bonnie, have been West Milford residents for 45 years. A retired Morris County school superintendent, he is a former member of the West Milford Beautification and Recycling Committee and the Health Advisory Board. Currently, he is a trustee of the West Milford Township Library, liaison to the West Milford Lakes Committee, and a member of the Environmental Commission and Greenway Committee and of the Planning Board and Master Plan Committee.

He is known for never hesitating to offer his time and expertise on matters that require extensive research and active participation.

His contributions include helping with the extensive planning for the new library; physically testing streams and water bodies to compile water-quality data; surveying and assessing tree plantings for a reforestation grant; preparing documents for environmental and land use-related ordinances, amendments and studies; and working on Master Plan amendments.

A statement from Township Administrator William Senande and Mayor Michele Dale commended Rogers for “profound dedication in devoting a large portion of his lifetime to actively serve in numerous volunteer bodies for the local community as well as the community at large.”

Lifelong resident

Michael Joy, son of Donald and Marion Joy, has lived in West Milford all his life. He has six siblings.

In 1990, Michael married his wife, Karen, and they raised their children, Jonathon and Michelle, in Michael’s childhood home, where he still resides.

Joy has dedicated his free time to the community and helping those in need. He was nominated for the award by his sister Donna Joy and Marion Van Orden.

In 2009, he joined the West Milford Search and Rescue (SAR) team, whose mission includes assisting lost and injured hikers. During Superstorm Sandy, he spent multiple nights at the township’s Office of Emergency Management, answering phone calls and checking on individuals who were unable to leave their homes.

“He has always been a dedicated member of the team looking to help the community he loves,” officials said. “He has consistently maintained at least 90 percent attendance to all SAR-related missions, training and meetings.

“During his time with SAR, Michael acquired the necessary training to volunteer to drive the West Milford First Aid Squad ambulance and in 2018 he began taking general calls when volunteers were needed. When in 2020, West Milford established the Community Emergency Response Team, he joined without hesitation, ready to help West Milford in any capacity he can. He is always a phone call away and ready to serve his community, family and friends.”