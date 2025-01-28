2074 time capsule secured

Greenwood Lake residents and members of the Centennial Committee said good-bye to many artifacts Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Greenwood Lake Library.

They will be sealed in a fire-proof storage cabinet to be opened by a future community group in 2074.

When the 1974 time capsule was opened by the 2024 Centennial Committee members last year, they discovered that the container had leaked and was filled with several inches of water, rendering much of the contents unreadable and damaged.

Today’s storage technique involves an above-ground environment, within a protected structure, inside a safe-like fire-proof container that weighs hundreds of pounds.

The contents will include dozens of private and public memorabilia preserved in museum-quality poly-film sleeves that will not damage photos, paper or other printed materials.

In addition, there will be many collateral pieces, such as newspapers, monogrammed apparel with the Centennial logo, CDs and other unique items that will be protected for future generations.

A late inclusion was many laminated pages from local and regional newspapers describing the Jennings Creek wildfires in November that ravaged much of nearby Sterling Forest, threatening homes in the village and claimed the life of New York State parks worker Dariel Vasquez.

Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer praised the group for planning and executing an idea that had been brought to his attention a few years ago while he was the Greenwood Lake mayor.

“Nancy Clifford first informed me that the village needed to start planning for this event two years before it actually occurred, so I quickly gave her the responsibility of putting a committee together and organizing it. And, as you can see, she did an incredible job.”

Dwyer also reminded residents that he had initiated a new park area, to be run by the village, adjacent to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park at the lake’s shoreline. It will include a number of brick pavers that residents and sponsors may have engraved with their names and artwork.

These pavers are part of a park dedicated to specific decades, such as 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, etc. including 2020s.

“It’s designed to be expandable” and allow future generations to add more decades to the park, he said.

Clifford noted other members who played key roles in implementing the committee’s plans. They include librarian Jill Cronin, Greenwood Lake historian Marilyn Hayden and Centennial Committee treasurer Thais Pillieri, who said centennial events raised enough money (about $10,000) to begin setting up nonprofit status for the Greenwood Lake Historical Society.

Nancy Clifford also mentioned that Jim Clifford’s idea of a self-guided walking tour is a reality. The map is for sale at the library for $5.

Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley thanked the committee members and Nancy Clifford in particular for the way “she engineered and organized the incredible effort to celebrate Greenwood Lake’s unique character.”

He also said village officials soon will announce that the Citizen of the Year honor will be given to the first-responders who worked to preserve village life last year.