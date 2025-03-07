250 without power amid high winds

Nearly 250 customers were without power in the Apshawa area of West Milford about 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 7, Jersey Central Power & Light reported.

There were a few other scattered outages affecting fewer than 50 customers, JCP&L said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory effective through 4 p.m.

The advisory says west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected.

”Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the advisory says.