$2.9M to pay for emergency communications equipment

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, and local officials said West Milford will receive nearly $2.9 million in federal funds to purchase equipment for a state-of-the-art emergency communications system.

It is the largest allocation of federal funds to West Milford in history, township officials said Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The money will be used to replace outdated equipment to help first-responders communicate quickly and easily. It is the first step in implementing a new comprehensive, state-of-the-art emergency communications radio system.

Mayor Michele Dale and the Township Council worked with Gottheimer to secure the money.

Dale thanked the congressman and his staff for guiding them through the process. She also credited Police Chief James DeVore for urging replacement of the radio system and Officer Michael Weber for preparing the application in coordination with Gottheimer’s staff.

“The new radio system will serve to protect the township’s first-responders as well as all constituents,” according to a statement by Township Administrator William Senande.

”The current radio system is at the end of its life and replacement parts are no longer readily available, and given the township’s hilly terrain, a state-of-the-art radio system is necessary for effective emergency communication throughout the township. The new radio system will also allow for improved communication with other vicinages during mutual aid calls.”

Funding for the infrastructure improvements was included in West Milford’s capital budget last year. The federal funds mean that the township will not have to incur that debt.

A similar amount will be included in the capital budget this year for the radios that will operate on the new system, Senande said.

The federal funds will be used:

• To replace all antennas and implement the infrastructure for a state-of-the-art emergency communications system.

• To enable West Milford first-responders to be on the same system as New Jersey State Police for easy communication.

• To improve communication between West Milford first-responders and neighboring municipalities that share emergency services through mutual aid.

“Communication and speed are key during an emergency, and our technological systems need to be updated to serve West Milford families,” Gottheimer said.

“Without the infrastructure for a state-of-the-art emergency system for first-responders to quickly and easily communicate, our families’ lives would be put at risk. This new bipartisan investment is critical to boosting the response capabilities of our public safety agencies in West Milford.”

The congressman, who is a member of the Congressional Law Enforcement Caucus and the Congressional Fire Services Caucus, said, “What’s great about these investments in our community is that it helps protect us and it helps our communities save real local and property tax dollars because it’s items that they need but don’t have to pay for out of their local budgets or bond for. That directly saves taxpayers money.”

Earlier in the week, Gottheimer was in Sussex County to announce separate federal funds for Newton, Sparta, Hardyston and Andover to purchase next-generation 9-1-1 dispatch technology.