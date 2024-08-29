2nd-grade section added at UGL School

The Board of Education approved adding another section of second grade at Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School at its Aug. 20 meeting.

Board vice president Tara Racano endorsed that move, saying, “I don’t think as a board we can ever go wrong with investing in our kids.”

Board members pointed out that the district’s Title I funding was reduced from $424,451 last year to $192,871 for the new school year. Title I funds are provided to schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families.

Daniel Novak, the district’s director of education, said the number of families completing applications for free and reduced-cost lunch more than tripled this year.

Kate Romeo attributed the increase to Highlander Education Foundation members spreading information about the program on social media as well as the district making it easier to apply.

“Each one of those board members putting it all over social media is taking away the stigma of the entire thing too,” she added.

Novak praised Dana Swarts, principal of Apshawa Elementary School, for spreading information about the free and reduced-cost lunch there. Apshawa lost its eligibility for Title I funds a couple years ago.

He noted that students may qualify for reduced costs for Advanced Placement and other tests and waiving of athletic fees.

Unfilled jobs

Superintendent Brian Kitchin said the district has had trouble filling the posts of a high school math teacher and a middle school special-education math teacher among others.

The school principals have plans for covering the open positions, such as using short- and long-term substitutes, he said.

Derek Ressa, the district’s director of special services, said he has contacted several agencies to try to find job candidates.

Some of the open positions require special skills and experience or knowledge, he noted. In other cases, the district has decided not to match higher salaries for candidates because it would be unfair to current staff members, he said.

Novak discussed changes in elementary school report cards to reflect the new math program, which started last year, and the new English language arts program, which will start this fall, as well as new state standards.

He noted that report cards for students in grades K-4 changed nearly a decade ago from letter grades to a more standards-based approach.

Fifth-graders receive letter grades to prepare them for going to middle school in sixth grade in addition to information related to the standards.

The middle school report cards will be reviewed during this school year, he said.

Swarts described changes at Apshawa after redistricting brought some Maple Road School students there and she became the principal.

Apshawa has a new logo, and staff will wear the school colors on Fridays.

The school staff also will be working with the new PTA board, and parent volunteers will be helping teachers supervise school clubs.