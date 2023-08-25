2nd worship night at Wallisch Homestead is tonight

Nearly 100 people gathered at the Wallisch Homestead for a night of worship and fellowship July 28.

Another worship night will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. Bring a chair.

The event July 28 was organized by several local churches, including Almond Branch, Echo Lake Church, Freedom Church, Living Word, the Plant Church and Queen of Peace.

Musicians from many of the churches led the crowd in singing praises to God.

Sherri Parlotto, a member of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, said the event was a way to bring people together and build relationships.

“My challenge tonight is for everybody to talk to one person, strike up a conversation with one person you don’t know. Because that will please God, because God is a building relationship kinda God,” she said to the audience.

Some attendees also visited the “Dog Days of Summer at Wallisch” exhibit at the Creamery. It showcases some summer-themed artifacts and activities from the past.