3-day town-wide garage sale starts Friday

The eighth annual town-wide garage sale will be Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22. Sale hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Every year, West Milford allows residents to hold garage sales for one weekend without a permit or township-approved signs.

To participate and have your address listed, complete the service request on the township website at www.westmilford.org under the link for “Annual Town-wide Garage Sale.”

The deadline for submission to be on the map is Friday, Sept. 6 and for the list is Friday, Sept. 13. The list will be available on the website beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Township signs will be available for $1 each.

For information, call the municipal clerk’s office at 973-728-2702. Calls will be answered and/or returned from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday only.