3 measles cases in Orange County

Measles was confirmed in three children younger than 5 in Orange County, N.Y., during the first week in May.

As of Wednesday, May 14, no measles cases have been reported in Passaic County.

Three cases were reported in New Jersey in February, all were part of a household outbreak.

Nationwide, more than 1,000 cases have been reported in 11 states, including Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press. More than 700 of the cases were in Texas.

According to the Orange County Department of Health, all three children who contracted the virus recently traveled to Belgium.

Health officials do not believe the children were traveling together; they are not immediate family members and do not live in the same household. It is unknown whether they were on the same plane.

“We believe that these are travel-related cases. Did they each encounter one single person with measles while abroad? We do not know at this time,” said Lisa Lahiff, the county’s deputy health commissioner.

“Because these cases are not community-acquired, it is hard to call this an ‘Orange County outbreak’ at this time. Hopefully, these three cases of travel-related measles will not transmit the disease to others in Orange County.”

Health officials are asking residents to make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations.

“Protecting yourself and your loved ones from preventable diseases like measles is critically important,” said Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus. “Vaccination is a safe and effective way to ensure the health and safety of our families and our community. I urge all residents to review their vaccination records and speak to their health-care providers if they have any questions.”

Measles is a very contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You also can catch it by touching surfaces with the virus on them, then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.