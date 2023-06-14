4 firetrucks up for auction

Looking for that perfect Father’s Day gift?

If you have several thousand dollars and a dad who loves firetrucks, you’re in luck. But you have to act fast.

Four West Milford firetrucks from the 1990s are available for purchase at an online auction website called Municibid:

• A 1998 Pierce Lance Tanker with 37,719 miles on it. https://municibid.com/Listing/Details/56758899/1998-Pierce-Lance-Tanker

• A 1996 Spartan Model 3D firetruck with 11,415 miles on it. https://municibid.com/Listing/Details/56757585/Police_Fire

• A 1991 Ford L 8000 R82 with 5,676 miles on it. https://municibid.com/Listing/Details/56759000/1991-Ford-L-8000-R82

• A 1990 Ford K74 with 15,130 miles on it. https://municibid.com/Listing/Details/56758548/1990-Ford-K74

The auctions close at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

The website allows municipalities to sell equipment that they no longer need.