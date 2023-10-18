4 seeking 3 school board seats

Four people are running for three seats on the West Milford Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbent Lynda Van Dyk is a candidate along with Miranda Jurgensen, Stephanie Marquard and Joseph Werner.

The terms are for three years.

MIRANDA JURGENSEN

Why are you running for election to the Board of Education?

As a lifelong West Milford resident, educator and mother of two young children in the district, I feel it is time for me to contribute my experience to my community.

I believe in the power of education to shape the future. A strong education system is the bedrock of a thriving society, and I want to contribute my skills and ideas to ensure every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Three things I hope to accomplish when elected are to develop a common educational vision to guide decision-making with all administrative teams, establish goals and priorities to move the district forward academically and financially, and provide oversight to ensure all students are achieving at the highest levels.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

What sets me apart as the best candidate is a combination of passion, experience and a fresh perspective. I bring a genuine enthusiasm for education and a commitment to advocating for positive change.

My background in education of 15 years has equipped me with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of educational governance.

Moreover, I’m not afraid to think outside the box and challenge the status quo. I believe diversity of thought is crucial for addressing the diverse needs of students and ensuring a well-rounded education system.

My approach is rooted in empathy and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by students, teachers and parents. As a lifelong learner, I am open to feedback and constantly seeking ways to improve our education system for the benefit of all.

I also possess a deep-rooted passion for financial responsibility and not wasting money on resources that won’t benefit the district from all perspectives.

STEPHANIE MARQUARD

Why are you running for election to the Board of Education?

To improve the educational opportunities for all students, professional development of teachers, and positive outcomes and accountability for the taxpayers

I was fortunate to grow up in West Milford and receive an education that put me on a path for success in my life. Over the past few years, the district has seen unprecedented cuts in funding and leadership decisions that have negatively impacted the district that need to be corrected.

It is vital to have board trustees who understand the many facets of education and what needs to be done to set our district on a course for success.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

The No. 1 priority is to ensure that all teachers are valued and supported so that they can provide the best education possible for the students.

In order to accomplish that, we have to provide effective and relevant support of professional development for our staff. This can be accomplished even with budgetary constraints.

The district needs to be utilizing technology to the fullest extent possible to keep our students competitive and safe. This does not mean increased use of technology by students or increased spending on technology, rather making sure that the technology we already have is being implemented correctly and to its fullest capacity.

While the district has a code of conduct and respective policies to guide the process, they are not applied equally throughout the district. In order for the district to be successful, we must adhere to community values. School administrators need to be supported by every level of administration when implementing the code of conduct.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My experience in education over the past 12 years has allowed me to gain valuable insight that would be beneficial for a board member.

I worked as administrative assistant to the principal of the West Milford High School. During that time, I served nine years as an executive officer for the West Milford Education Association, an experience that provided me with a depth of knowledge in collective bargaining, grievances and issues specific to the district.

My current role as a confidential technology assistant for human resources keeps me well-versed in policies and procedures relevant to school districts and the technology that supports these functions.

I have two children: one in second grade in the district and a freshman who attended school in West Milford from pre-K to eighth grade.

As a parent and community member, I have a vested interest in the West Milford School District’s success. This along with my genuine love of education makes me the best candidate for Board of Education trustee. I want to ensure that each and every child receives the best education we can provide.

LYNDA VAN DYK

Why are you running for re-election to the Board of Education?

I am running for re-election to continue the positive and important work of the Board of Education.

As a seasoned Board of Education member, I am able to provide important perspective and historical knowledge relevant to the changes facing our district, most notably our search for a new superintendent.

As a board member, I feel passionate that, above all else, we need to support our children because they are our greatest and most valuable resource.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if re-elected?

Reduction in state aid: I believe the reduction in state aid, through the current seven-year plan, which has impacted our district and many other districts in New Jersey, is the most critical issue. As we enter the seventh year of the plan, it is important that we continue to address our concerns with lawmakers and fight for equality in funding for all school districts. Additionally, working smart and spending smart are paramount.

Budget constraints: As we face budget constraints, it’s important that the Board of Education works to keep the programs that are successful and address those that need improvement, like those within math and English Language Arts; this is always an ongoing process. This year, the district began implementing a new math program, Eureka Math, and our administration and staff are in the process of choosing a new ELA program.

The goal of implementing these new programs is to improve and better prepare our students while closing gaps within their grade level standards. It’s important that the Board of Education continues to support and advocate for a higher level of education for all of our students.

Social emotional needs: Addressing the social emotional needs of our students in post-Covid times is proving to be more important now than ever. The needs of our students have changed drastically and continue to change. The district needs to support our students by making sure we are providing the resources they need at all times.

What makes you the best candidate for the position?

I have a 20-year record of putting the students, staff and residents of West Milford first. I believe that I can continue to use all of my experience to work hard for all our stakeholders representing the needs of our community.

Background and qualifications

I have proudly been a member of the Board of Education for the past six years concurrently and served in the capacity as the board president for five years. Add six more years to my resume, having served on the West Milford Board of Education previously from 1996-2010.

At 64, I have so much to be grateful for. I have been married to my husband, Bill, for 45 years. We have three successful daughters, all products of the West Milford Township Public Schools, and three dedicated son-in-laws who, collectively, have given us six wonderful grandsons.

Two of our daughters live locally and our youngest daughter is married and lives in Texas. One of our grandsons currently attends West Milford schools.

I am a person who loves stability, having lived in my current home for 35 years. I am enjoying the fruits of retirement now, being able to dedicate my time to my role as Board of Education member after retiring from a thriving local medical practice of 15 years, where I was a surgical coordinator.

JOSEPH WERNER

I am a lifelong resident of West Milford. I graduated from West Milford High School, Class of 1998, and earned my bachelor’s degree in law and society from Ramapo College in 2003.

I am a retired Belleville police officer and currently a journeyman electrician member in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 102 union.

My main reason for running in this election is to bring back some of the values that were present when I attended school.

Growing up in this town was a wonderful experience for me, and the school system was thriving at the time. The year I graduated had one of the biggest classes to date.

My main purpose for running is to get a small taste of that back. My first priority is to have our schools ranked higher within New Jersey.

I want to make the town more desirable to move into because of our school system, which in turn benefits all residents owning a home.

I have no affiliation with the school board, nor do I have family members in the school system, making me a candidate who has no personal gains.

My sole purpose is to do what is right for our children, the parents, the teachers and the residents of this town.

I am running as a hometown boy who grew up here just trying to help in all means possible and hopefully to shed a little common sense on some of the issues.