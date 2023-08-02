4 seeking 3 school board seats

Four candidates are running for three seats on the West Milford Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbent Lynda Van Dyke is seeking another term. Also filing petitions by the Monday, July 31 deadline were Stephanie Marquard, Miranda Jurgensen and Joseph Werner.

Incumbents Ray Guarino and Debbie O’Brien did not seek re-election.

The board has nine members with staggered three-year terms.

Van Dyk was a board member from 1996 to 2010 and since 2017. She was board president in 2009 and from 2017 to 2022.

“I am passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of the children of West Milford,” she said.

“Our school district has faced many challenges during my last two terms. With the unprecedented cuts to state aid and with changes in top-level administration, the next few years will be a transition period for our district that I look forward to being a part of.”

Superintendent Alex Anemone resigned that post as of July 1, and the board appointed Lydia Furnari to be interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year. She started the job Tuesday, Aug. 1.