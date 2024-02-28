x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

5 Macopin students in area band honors ensemble

West Milford /
| 28 Feb 2024 | 08:48
    From left are Macopin Middle School students Mage Roush, Emma Dan, Skylar Dempsey, David VanTassel and Philip Stinziano. (Photo provided)
    From left are Macopin Middle School students Mage Roush, Emma Dan, Skylar Dempsey, David VanTassel and Philip Stinziano. (Photo provided)

Five Macopin Middle School students - Mage Roush, Emma Dan, Skylar Dempsey, David VanTassel and Philip Stinziano - took part in the 2024 North Jersey Area Band honors ensemble Jan. 13 at Mount Olive High School.

The concert showcased musicians from 23 schools in North Jersey.

To earn a spot in the ensemble, they were required to audition, then master repertoire and attend an evening reading rehearsal at Kinnelon High School and one evening rehearsal and a full-day rehearsal at Mount Olive High School.