5 Macopin students in area band honors ensemble

Five Macopin Middle School students - Mage Roush, Emma Dan, Skylar Dempsey, David VanTassel and Philip Stinziano - took part in the 2024 North Jersey Area Band honors ensemble Jan. 13 at Mount Olive High School.

The concert showcased musicians from 23 schools in North Jersey.

To earn a spot in the ensemble, they were required to audition, then master repertoire and attend an evening reading rehearsal at Kinnelon High School and one evening rehearsal and a full-day rehearsal at Mount Olive High School.