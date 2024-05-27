50 Scouts cross over to new ranks

Cub Scouts Pack 9 recently held its annual crossing-over ceremony at the teen center.

After daylong festivities at their annual family campout, more than 50 Scouts crossed to their new ranks.

The ceremony was held just before sundown. Then, the Scouts enjoyed an ice cream truck and a movie.

They slept in tents, then took a morning hike led by their leaders.

The next Tuesday, Pack 9 held their blue and gold ceremony.

The seven Scouts in Webelos II - Michael Blachowicz, Jayce Bowlby, James Fulton, Gregory Ketcham, Daniel Ruffo, Sebastian Vicioso and Connor West - crossed the Pack 9 bridge for the final time and were welcomed into Troop 44 of West Milford.

The ceremony is held after many of the Scouts completed six years of Cub Scouts.