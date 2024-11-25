$5.5M contract awarded for satellite county office

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners has awarded a $5.5 million contract to Delric Construction of North Haledon for development of a satellite county office in West Milford.

The facility will house a public health office and clinic, a behavioral health services clinic and a senior nutrition site.

The project is part of the county’s long-term extension of its shared services agreement with West Milford to provide comprehensive public health services.

The new satellite office will complement public health shared services agreements with Wanaque and, starting in January, with Bloomingdale.

Construction of the satellite office is to begin in early 2025, with completion expected by the end of 2026.

“Our commitment to public health is stronger than ever,” said John Bartlett, director of the commissioners board.

“By expanding our shared services with West Milford and enhancing support for nearby municipalities like Wanaque and Bloomingdale, we’re making sure that everyone has equitable access to critical health and wellness programs. This new satellite office represents a cornerstone of that mission.”

West Milford Mayor Michele Dale said, “This satellite office is a testament to what shared services can accomplish. By working together, we’re bringing essential health and wellness resources closer to home for our residents.

“West Milford is proud to partner with Passaic County in delivering this vital investment for our community.”

Brian Jackson, president of the Passaic County Building and Construction Trades Council, said, “This transformative initiative not only strengthens our community by addressing critical public health and wellness needs but also creates good jobs for local workers.

“With a Project Labor Agreement in place, we ensure that skilled tradespeople from our area are at the forefront of building this much-needed facility.”