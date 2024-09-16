5K fundraiser planned Sunday

The Highlander Education Foundation will sponsor a 5K at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

The event aims to raise money for the schools, promote local businesses and unify the community while getting some exercise.

This is a USATF-certified course and includes chip timing.

The start line is front of West Milford High School, 16 Nosenzo Pond Road, and the finish line is in front of Highlander Academy, 46 Nosenzo Pond Road.

The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-17.

Sign up online at highlandereducationfoundation.org/events