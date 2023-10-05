7 marching bands compete

The sound of music played by hundreds of young musicians in high school bands from throughout the region filled McCormack Field during West Milford’s second annual Highlander Marching Classic on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Scores of spectators were on hand to cheer on their students during the event organized by the West Milford Band Parents Association.

The competition, hosted by the two-time national champion Highlander Marching Band, attracted bands from Vernon Township High School, Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope, Pequannock Township High School, Bayonne High School, Bergenfield High School and Port Chester (N.Y.) High School.

The event featured horns, percussion and color guards performing repertoire ranging from classical to hip hop.

“We had a very successful event that built on last year’s competition,” said Aaron Tornow, event chairman with the West Milford Band Parents Association.

“We had more and larger bands and some new participants. In 2022, we had five visiting bands, and this year, we had seven performing, which brings more variety of shows to the audience which is always good.

“Last year, we received some great compliments and feedback from the bands and judges, so we knew we were on the right track. This year’s show was two weeks later than last year, so the bands should have most of their shows completed as they have been working on them longer and have had a couple more weeks of rehearsals under their belts.”

While the core of the inaugural event did not change, the parents group implemented suggested changes with better handicapped parking locations and improved shuttle service from the lower school parking lots up the hill to the field.

Performance scoring

The competition is part of the USBands circuit, one of the largest national circuits.

The event last year was a hit with the judges and USBands staff who described it as “one of the best-run shows we have been a part of,” Tornow said.

Competing bands are organized into groups based on the number of students performing. Each group winner receives a trophy. There are also caption awards for percussion, color guard, best music and best visual performance for each group.

Judges evaluate each band on their proficiency in their musical performance both individually and as an ensemble, how well they move on the field, how each show is designed, and how much of an effect their show has in conveying the show concept.

There are from five to nine judges depending on the size of the show and each one is responsible for judging a single aspect. Two judges may be assigned to the music caption with one each for percussion or color guard. All scores are combined and contribute to the band’s overall score. The maximum total of accumulated points is 100.

Renovated stands

Tornow explained that for years, the band staff wanted to host a competition because the band had competed at other schools in the area.

“When the McCormack Field stands were renovated a few years ago, it opened up the ability to host our own show as we could accommodate more performers and spectators,” he said.

“Hosting the competition brings in some small profits to the high school band organization through concessions sales, merchandise and ticket sales. These funds can be utilized to fund scholarships for the graduating senior band students, fixing and replacing broken instruments, and toward replacing the band’s 40-year-old equipment truck.”

Chloe Spencer, events operations manager for USBands, said, “According to our staff, (the West Milford Band Parents Association) volunteer team absolutely killed it, and I’m not surprised in the slightest.”

Harold Levin, field coordinator for the show from USBands, said, “I wish all of the other (USBands) shows ran this well.”

Despite the wet morning, the rain cleared by the time that the bands performed “and every band had perfect performance weather,” Tornow said.

“The Highlander Marching Band and Band Parents Association really want to thank the Highlander varsity football team for coming out and supporting us during our time of competition. It really meant a lot to us. We also want to thank the Macopin Volunteer Fire Company for their generous donation and support.

“Thank you all for making this year’s event even better than last year’s. We hope to see all of you at the third annual Highlander Marching Classic.”