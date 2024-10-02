8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic

Eight high school bands competed in the third edition of the Highlander Marching Classic on Saturday Sept. 28 on McCormack Field.

The West Milford Highlander Marching Band also performed at the event, although as host, it was not eligible for the awards.

The marching band competition is part of the USBands circuit, one of the largest national circuits.

Lakeland Regional High School was ranked first in the A-Group III, just ahead of Parsippany High School.

Morris Hills High School won A-Group IV, followed by Sparta High School and Passaic Public Schools.

Also competing were Bloomfield, Lenape Valley Regional and Fair Lawn high schools.

Lenape Valley will host its Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the school’s Smolyn Field, 28 Sparta Road, Stanhope.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Vernon Township High School, 1832 County Road 565,will host 21 bands in a competition starting at 1:30 p.m.