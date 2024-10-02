x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic

WEST MILFORD. The West Milford Highlander Marching Band also performs at the event.

West Milford /
| 02 Oct 2024 | 04:51
    The West Milford Highlander Marching Band performs during the Highlander Marching Classic on Saturday Sept. 28 on McCormack Field. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
    The West Milford Highlander Marching Band performs during the Highlander Marching Classic on Saturday Sept. 28 on McCormack Field. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
    The West Milford Highlander Marching Band performs during the competition.
    The West Milford Highlander Marching Band performs during the competition.
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    The Fair Lawn High School band performs.
    The Fair Lawn High School band performs.
    The Lenape Valley Regional High School band performs.
    The Lenape Valley Regional High School band performs.
    Lakeland Regional High School band members collect awards.
    Lakeland Regional High School band members collect awards.
    Lenape Valley fans show their support.
    Lenape Valley fans show their support.
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    The Lenape Valley Regional High School band performs.
    The Lenape Valley Regional High School band performs.
    Members of the West Milford High School band applaud during the awards presentation.
    Members of the West Milford High School band applaud during the awards presentation.
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    One of the bands marches to McCormack Field.
    One of the bands marches to McCormack Field.
    The Fair Lawn High School band lines up before the competition.
    The Fair Lawn High School band lines up before the competition.
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic
    8 bands compete in Highlander Marching Classic

Eight high school bands competed in the third edition of the Highlander Marching Classic on Saturday Sept. 28 on McCormack Field.

The West Milford Highlander Marching Band also performed at the event, although as host, it was not eligible for the awards.

The marching band competition is part of the USBands circuit, one of the largest national circuits.

Lakeland Regional High School was ranked first in the A-Group III, just ahead of Parsippany High School.

Morris Hills High School won A-Group IV, followed by Sparta High School and Passaic Public Schools.

Also competing were Bloomfield, Lenape Valley Regional and Fair Lawn high schools.

Lenape Valley will host its Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the school’s Smolyn Field, 28 Sparta Road, Stanhope.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Vernon Township High School, 1832 County Road 565,will host 21 bands in a competition starting at 1:30 p.m.