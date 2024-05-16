x
80 children compete in fishing derby

WEST MILFORD. The township’s Community Services and Recreation Department stocked Bubbling Spring lower lake with more than 200 trout.

West Milford /
| 16 May 2024 | 10:50
    McKenna Sailer’s uncle Travis Sailer, left, and father, Kerry Sailer, are all in for the Trout Fishing Derby.
    Geoffrey Toye III shows off his catch with his grandfather Brad, left, and father, Geoffrey II.
    John Arnell with his grandsons Henry Arnell and Ben Hlavack take part in the Trout Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 11.
    Emily Peterson and her father, Joe, are ready to catch trout.
    Emilia Olejnik with her father, Joel, shows off her prize, a new fishing pole.
    Amanda Poat with her son Quinn, who shows off a worm.
    Hunter Mascara holds his trophy. With him are his mother, Stacey, and brother Dakota.
    Anthony Mulan gets ready for fishing as his son Hank supervises.
    Charles and Cheryl O’Brien fishing with their children Conor and Collins.
    Gabe DiGiacomo with his father, Michael, are ready to catch some fish.
    Greg Visser with his daughter Adella, who won a fishing pole at the Trout Fishing Derby.
    Trout Fishing Derby organizers from the West Milford Community Service and Recreation Department are, from left, George Christman, Flo McClellan and Dan Kochakji, the recreation director.
    McKenna Sailer offers to teach others how to fish.
Standing on the banks of Bubbling Spring lower lake, young McKenna Sailer confidently and loudly implored her family and other anglers, “Look at me, I’ll teach you how to fish!”.

The fifth annual Kids Trout Fishing Derby on the morning of Saturday, May 11 drew hundreds of children and adults with fishing rods, reels and bait, angling to catch rainbow trout, including prize winners.

Four days earlier, the township’s Community Services and Recreation Department stocked the lake with more than 200 trout, including five golden trout and three trout that were more than 15 inches long.

In addition to fishing, attendees were treated to hot dogs and pizza paid for event sponsors.

Money raised from the registration fee of $15 a child was used to pay for the trout and fishing-themed raffle prizes.

Mayor Michele Dale encouraged participants and served up pizza and hot dogs at the event.

“It’s really great that we brought back this event, in large part thanks to Councilman Kevin Goodsir, who fished here decades ago,” she said. “This used to be one the premier recreational things to do, and we’re thrilled to have it back for our residents.

“We live in a town that has so many lakes and resources. The restoration of this lake by the Department of Public Works and Parks Department, volunteers, and others was a major undertaking and big accomplishment for the community. The pond was all overgrown and an underutilized resource that can now be enjoyed by everyone.”

Recreation director Dan Kochakji said, “We had a wonderful event, great fun and thankfully the weather cooperated. There were 80 kids signed up for the event with parents and grandparents, friends, and family at our beautiful Bubbling Springs Park.

“We’re thankful to our DPW and Parks Department in preparing the lake for the derby as well as our sponsors, Mayor Dale and council for their support in community events like this.

“The park is open to the public, and we welcome everyone to come down to fish and enjoy this beautiful site. We ask that people keep the park clean while having a wonderful time,” he added.